Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.