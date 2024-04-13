Barclays Begins Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

