Barclays Cuts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of PACB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

