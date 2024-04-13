Barclays Cuts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 9,960

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £101.50 ($128.46).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,505 ($120.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,635.30. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 12-month high of £118.45 ($149.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. The company has a market cap of £7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,832.66, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 114 ($1.44) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,451.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.