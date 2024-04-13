Barclays Increases WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $15.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

KLG stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

