Barclays Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $26.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BFH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

Bread Financial stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

