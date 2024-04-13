Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.4 %

IFF traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $83.61. 1,523,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

