Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

