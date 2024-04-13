Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,291. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

