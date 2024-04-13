Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 589 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,455. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.