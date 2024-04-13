Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $216.95. 527,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

