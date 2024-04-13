Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 6,850,224 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

