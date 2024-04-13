Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,433,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

