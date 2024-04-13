Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.82. 1,122,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

