Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 968 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.72. 219,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

