Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $38.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $898.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

