Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 287,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 763,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 68,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

