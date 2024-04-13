Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. 8,594,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

