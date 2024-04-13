Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Sells 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

