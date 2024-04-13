Beazley’s (BEZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.14) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 20.77 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 638.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,166.67%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($215,221.59). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,694.47). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($215,221.59). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

