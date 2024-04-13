Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $235.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.34.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

