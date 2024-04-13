Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $253.35 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.15 or 0.04802275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,126,383 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,746,383 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.