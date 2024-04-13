Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $246.84 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $246.84 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.50 or 0.04858748 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003283 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,127,287 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,747,287 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

