Benchmark Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $277.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

