BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($29.36).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.03) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.84) to GBX 2,100 ($26.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.03) to GBX 2,520 ($31.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,434.78%.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
