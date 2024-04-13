Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.90). 22,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 415,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 345 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Big Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Big Technologies

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 14.58. The company has a market capitalization of £437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.33 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,391.22). In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,000. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Further Reading

