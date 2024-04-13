Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHVN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 229,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.