Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

