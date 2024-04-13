Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.