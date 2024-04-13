Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 50,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

