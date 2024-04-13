Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,376 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

