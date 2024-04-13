Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $111.46 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.38 or 0.00106813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $111.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00751990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00038804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,687,450 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

