Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 504,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 268,624 shares.The stock last traded at $77.86 and had previously closed at $72.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,557.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

