BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 108.1% in March

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

