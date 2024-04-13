Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given New $31.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $30.50 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 550,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,383,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

