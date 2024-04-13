B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.