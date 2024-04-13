BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 7.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 2,033,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,332,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.