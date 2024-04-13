BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.05 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $89.05 billion and $2.32 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $595.62 or 0.00879864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,506,209 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,323.13216925. The last known price of BNB is 590.16452535 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2143 active market(s) with $2,917,489,171.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
