BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares in the company, valued at $43,104,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

