BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 964,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 900,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. BrightView has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BrightView by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BrightView by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.