Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $44.71

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

