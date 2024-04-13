Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $61.60

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

