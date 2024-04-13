Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $61.60

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 1.64.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
