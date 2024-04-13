Brokerages Set GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Price Target at $1.88

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

