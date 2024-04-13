Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

