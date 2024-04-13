Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $601.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $601.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $557.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.