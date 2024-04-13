Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $118.18

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,905 shares of company stock worth $6,025,012 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

