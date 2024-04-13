Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,801.13

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,801.13 ($22.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($23.54). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.04), with a volume of 5,918 shares trading hands.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,769.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,801.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4,414.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 18,536.59%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

