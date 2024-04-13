BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.46

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.46 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 2242581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.94 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 1.80.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

