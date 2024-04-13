Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.03

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $28.52. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 93,563 shares traded.

BBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $397.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $203,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,649,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 86,599 shares of company stock worth $1,910,998 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

