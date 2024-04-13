BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFIIW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.